"Every kid in our town should be in a bed" - Volunteers build 50 beds for NWA children

Sleep in Heavenly Peace gathered on Saturday to build 50 beds for children across NWA.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) gathered at NWACC on Saturday, Feb. 18, to build 50 beds for children across NWA.

According to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, plenty of sleep usually translates to better grades, improved emotional health, and healthier home life. Nationwide, it's estimated about 2 million children don't have a bed to sleep in.

"There are so many kids here in our area, roughly 3% of the kids here in Northwest Arkansas don't have a bed to sleep in," said Justin McMurtrey, the Bentonville chapter president for SHP. "We currently have a waiting list of over 100 kids that are looking for a bed and they don't have one to sleep in right now. So the need is real, we're hoping to be able to cut that down by 50, with the 50 beds that we're building today. But we have new kids that are applying for a bed every single day."

For nearly two years, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Bentonville has partnered with Northwest Arkansas Community College to help children in the area.

"With the facilities, we have here, we were able to accompany quite large crowds to come in to volunteer. And that's part of what this building was built for was to get the community in here and be a part of it," said Ray Taylor with NWACC.

"Some of them this is the first time they've ever used power tools. Others are experienced woodworkers, but it's an opportunity for everybody to come together for a purpose of helping to give a kid a bed to sleep in," said McMurtrey.

Meg Willardson fostered children in her home for six years. After closing their home, she said they "were determined to find another way that we could still serve kids in our community."

"There is no reason for kids to be sleeping on the floor. There's no reason every kid in our town should be in a bed," said Willardson. "We saw firsthand the way that having a warm bed to sleep in at night can just bring a lot of comfort and peace and also ease of mind. Kids do better in school. They can function better when they've had a good night's sleep."

After one year of being with the organization, Willardson says they aren't done. Willardson says the organization's cause is spreading like a wildfire, inspiring others to help.

"We got to haul the pieces in. And the kids are always so excited. They're like, I can't wait to sleep in," said Soren Willardson.

"It's really nice, because, you know, these kids are just like us," said Corbin Willardson.

To make a donation or look for future events, you can visit the Bentonville chapter's website.

