Eureka Springs Police release security video of "clumsy vandals"

One of the individuals climbed what appears to be a statue before falling to the ground and landing on his back.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — The Eureka Springs Police Department (ESPD) shared a video of "clumsy vandals" caught on camera hoping for the public's help in making an identification.

Three individuals are seen in the video.

As one suspect stood guard, a second suspect climbed what appears to be a statue before falling to the ground and landing on his back.

Both suspects quickly walked away before a third suspect climbed down landscaping, falling a couple of times in what appears to have been an attempt to catch up with the first two suspects.