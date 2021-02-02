x
Eureka Springs Police release security video of "clumsy vandals"

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — The Eureka Springs Police Department (ESPD) shared a video of "clumsy vandals" caught on camera hoping for the public's help in making an identification.

Three individuals are seen in the video. 

As one suspect stood guard, a second suspect climbed what appears to be a statue before falling to the ground and landing on his back.

Both suspects quickly walked away before a third suspect climbed down landscaping, falling a couple of times in what appears to have been an attempt to catch up with the first two suspects.

If you can identify any of the three individuals involved, please contact ESPD.