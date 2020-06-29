Developer says $10 million Eureka Springs tourist destination moving forward amid pandemic, recession

Plans for a $10 million Eureka Springs tourist destination are moving forward despite the coronavirus pandemic and the recession it has caused.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — A sizable investment in the Ozark mountain tourist mecca of Eureka Springs is pushing forward, even amid record unemployment, a global pandemic and economic recession. In a recent interview, the developers revealed new details to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.

Pine Mountain is a redevelopment of the Pine Mountain Village and Pine Mountain Jamboree at 2075 E. Van Buren Ave. and about 40 acres of adjoining forested hills.

The $10 million development will incorporate two farm-to-table restaurants, a fast-casual cafe, 15 cabins, boutique shopping, a 200-person event center, outdoor event space and more than 3 miles of mixed-use walking/hiking/biking trails.

Chef and entrepreneur Marshall Johnson and his father, Paul Johnson, own the property and are the Pine Mountain developers. Marshall is the owner of Eureka Springs restaurant Rockin’ Pig Saloon. Paul and his wife, Susan, own Pig Trail Harley-Davidson dealerships in Rogers and Eureka Springs.