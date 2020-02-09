Esports center in Fayetteville on track to open by late September

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Nearly $400,000 has been invested in the first esports gaming center in Northwest Arkansas. The Grid Esports is set to open in Fayetteville in late September.
GMS Esports Enterprises, a division of GMS Group Inc., is the developer. Dan Allen owns the Fayetteville-based entertainment marketing firm.
The 6,500-square-foot center at 4155 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 3, will include 36 custom-built gaming PCs, 13 video game consoles, gaming desks and chairs, and high-speed internet. It will have the only tournament stage within a six-state area “where teams and solo gamers will compete against locals and others around the country for cash and prizes,” said Erin Ternes, GMS project manager.
