Equipment up for auction from Fort Smith ball fields

The Church League is auctioning off everything that's not part of the land including concession equipment, tractors, mowers, batting cages, and storage containers.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The next step in the transfer of operations at the Kelley Park ball fields on Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith will happen later this November.

The Church League is auctioning off everything that's not part of the land on Nov. 20 including concession equipment, tractors, mowers, batting cages and storage containers.

Last month, City directors approved a new lease agreement with Fort Smith Youth Baseball and Softball.