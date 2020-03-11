Enter Fort Smith Police Fall Coloring Contest for chance to meet Pawfficer Fuzz

FSPD's feline mascot wants to see how many talented kids (and adults) there are in town. 1st place winners will receive a $50 Walmart gift card and get to meet Fuzz.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Have you turned in your coloring sheet for Pawfficer Fuzz’s Fall Coloring Contest yet? If not, there is still time. The deadline to enter is Nov. 9.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) and its feline mascot, Pawfificer Fuzz, are hosting a fall-themed coloring contest in four age groups.

First, second and third-place winners will be chosen for each age group, and Fuzz will be giving a $50 Walmart Gift Card to all first-place winners at a VIP Meet and Greet.

Second and third-place winners will receive various gift cards from Target, McDonald's and Chick-Fil-A.

The contest will be judged by community members, and winners will be announced on the week of Thanksgiving.

Participants must choose one of the four contest PDF designs, which are available at the FSPD front desk and on the FSPD website.

Coloring sheets can be dropped off at the FSPD Lobby-Drop Box, located in Vestibule Area by Nov. 9.