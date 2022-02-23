Energy providers preparing for ice threat

SWEPCO, Ozarks, OG&E, and Arkansas Valley Electric say they have crews on standby in case the power goes out.

JOHNSON, Ark. — With the threat of ice heading our way, energy providers say crews are on standby ready to restore any possible downed line. However, they’re also asking you to prepare.

"As an electric cooperative, we are prepared for situations like this 24/7, 365," said Arkansas Valley Electric Director of Technology and Communications, Brandon Fisher.

SWEPCO, Ozarks, OG&E, and Arkansas Valley Electric all say they are monitoring conditions, ready to step in whenever needed.

"We do have additional crews on standby,” Ashley Harris, VP Marketing and Communications at Ozarks Electric Corporative. “We will be running 12-hour, rotating shifts. Have crews on standby for 24 straight hours throughout the event."

OG&E mobilized over 3,000 restoration crews across Western Arkansas and Oklahoma.

"We also purchased some additional materials and we focus our tree trimming crews in areas anticipated to have the largest impact,” said OG&E spokesperson Trisha Koelsch.

Companies are asking people to do what they can to prepare. Black Hills Electric says, use weather strips or block openings on your doors to keep the warm air inside and check your air duct filters.

You'll also want to keep non-perishable food and a flashlight handy.

"Plan for it to be an extended outage in weather like this," Fisher said.

If your power does go out, crews will be on standby to help and they ask that you pack your patience.

"We want to get and keep power on,” said Fisher. “Just as badly as our members want it on."

Energy providers also want you to know, if you see a downed powerline, avoid it. Treat all downed powerlines as if they are energized.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.