Energy bill assistance funding available in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County (EOA) is offering assistance with electric bills through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The federally funded Summer Cooling Program will offer services until Sept. 30, 2022, or until funds are exhausted.

EOA offers this assistance for income-eligible households in Washington County and those who qualify can still apply.

EOA says regular assistance is available for households that are not past due on their electric bill, and crisis assistance is available for those who are at risk of disconnection.

Households that received regular and crisis assistance from EOA, this summer are not eligible to reapply at this time.

LIHEAP applications, income guidelines, and further information is posted on the EOA website. Interviews are conducted by appointment as part of the application process.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 479-872-7479 or email liheap@eoawc.org.

