Empty shelves at Harps due to coronavirus concerns

Grocery stores are extra busy with people rushing to stock up on food and cleaning supplies.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Kari Wadsworth and her husband were at Harps picking up essentials Friday (March 13).

“This is always a smart thing to do. We have tornado seasons. We’ve got stuff like that going on so, even without coronavirus being a thing, having essentials is just a good idea anyway," Wadsworth said.

With five kids, they say they want to be prepared for long stints at home.

“It takes a lot of food to feed a lot of mouths so we’re doing our due diligence and following what our authorities are telling us what to do. That’s our goal here," Wadsworth said.

The Harps store in Springdale on Sunset Avenue has been full of customers all day that Thursday (March 12) and sales reached Thanksgiving numbers twice in one night.

“This has been crazy, but we do have a monster load coming in tomorrow so, we will be more stocked tomorrow but still toilet paper will be first come first serve and we’ll probably be out by noon," said Carrie Magnus, Harps manager.

Because items are flying off the shelves, stores like Harps are putting restrictions on certain products like water and toilet paper, limiting two per customer.

Luckily, there’s still plenty of food available.

“They haven’t been hoarding buying. A little bit of meat to go in your freezer, getting some frozen food, getting some tuna but not stockpiling. Just everybody getting a good basket," Magnus said.

Managers say customers have been understanding and patient and hope the trend continues.