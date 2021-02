There are no injuries from the residence being reported at this time, but two dogs were killed.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to put out a house fire in Fort Smith.

The fire was reported Friday (Feb. 19) night on Jackson Street near the intersection of Phoenix Avenue and Massard Road.

According to Fort Smith Fire Marshal Ethan Millard, there are no injuries from the residence being reported at this time, but two dogs were killed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.