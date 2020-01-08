Emergency crews search for a man missing in the Arkansas River

According to Sequoyah County Emergency Manager, Steve Rutherford, a water rescue is happening on the LeFlore County side of the Arkansas River.

SPIRO, Okla. — Emergency crews are searching for a man missing in the Arkansas River.

According to LeFlore County Emergency Management, a man fell in the water at Kerr Dam. The man's family was with him and witnessed him fall in.

LeFlore County Sheriff Donnie Edwards says the incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 1).

The generators to the dam have been shut off while rescue crews search the area.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Oklahoma State Police are assisting with the search at this time.

5NEWS has a crew headed that way and will provide more information as we receive it.