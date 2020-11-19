Emergency crews respond to wildland fire in Franklin County

The fire originated around an active burn barrel and consumed approximately four-acres before a dozer line was built around it.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Multiple emergency teams responded to a wild-land fire on Fern Springs Road near the community of Fern in the northwest corner of the county on Wednesday (Nov. 18).

Units from District 2 Mulberry, District 3 Locke, Pleasant View, United States Forest Service, Arkansas Forestry Commission and Franklin County Emergency Management responded to the fire.

FCEM reminds everyone that conditions are very dry across the county and says the current wildfire danger rating is MODERATE.

Please refrain from burning leaves or trash until the area receives measurable rainfall.

Photo of Fern Springs Road wildland fire in Franklin Co.: