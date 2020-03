Multiple agencies have responded to a water rescue on Highway 112 in Tontitown.

According to the Tontitown Police Department, there was an accident that resulted in a red truck driving into a creek.

Police said the driver was out of the vehicle when they arrived on the scene.

The truck was swept downstream.

Thus far, no injures have been reported.