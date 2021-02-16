x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Emergency crews respond to fire in Springdale

Two people were injured and transported to a local hospital.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emergency crews responded to a fire on 3900 E. Friendship Road in Springdale Tuesday (Feb. 16).

Crews with the county are on the scene since it is outside of Springdale City limits. The Knob Hill Volunteer Fire Department is also assisting.

Officials say the fire started around 4 p.m.

Two people were injured and transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. Their identities have not been released. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with 5NEWS for more on this developing story. 

RELATED: Accumulating snow tonight, Wednesday. Hazardous travel expected again Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Live updates: Dangerous winter storm hits Arkansas, important information you need