Emergency crews respond to fire in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emergency crews responded to a fire on 3900 E. Friendship Road in Springdale Tuesday (Feb. 16).

Crews with the county are on the scene since it is outside of Springdale City limits. The Knob Hill Volunteer Fire Department is also assisting.

Officials say the fire started around 4 p.m.

Two people were injured and transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. Their identities have not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.