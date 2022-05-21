Crews pulled a man up a cliff to safety after he fell down about 40 feet hitting a branch halfway.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Emergency and rescue teams rescued a man who fell from a cliff off Poteau Mountain Road just south of Hartford.

Crews pulled the man up the cliff to safety after he got too close and fell down about 40 feet hitting a branch halfway.

According to the Hartford Police Chief Joey Bolin, someone who was traveling with the man called 911.

Crews who were familiar with the area in southern Sebastian County were quick to locate the man. Multiple agencies joined in tying a rope up the cliff for safety and then pulled the man from the bottom of the cliff using a gurney.

After he was pulled to the top safely and then airlifted to the hospital.

According to the police chief, the man has multiple broken bones but does not believe he has life-threatening injuries.

