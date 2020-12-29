Benton County Sheriff's Office drops embezzlement investigation into former fire marshal who died in I-49 crash

A former Benton County fire marshal was being investigated for allegedly embezzling money from three local fire departments. He died in a crash on I-49 in July.

LOWELL, Ark. — New information has been uncovered into the death of a former Benton County fire marshal who died on the day he was asked to answer questions about embezzlement.

Marc Trollinger died in a fiery crash in July 2020 after his vehicle hit a concrete barrier along I-49 near Lowell.

In a report released Monday (Dec. 28), the Benton County Sheriff's Office accuses former volunteer Fire Chief Marc Trollinger of stealing thousands of dollars from bank accounts of the three departments where he was chief, including the Hickory Creek Fire Department (FD), HWY 94 East FD and Pleasure Heights FD.

“Marc and I had been friends for quite a long time leading up to this, so it was quite the shock to discover," Hickory Creek Fire Department Chief Eric Smith told 5NEWS.

Trollinger resigned from the three departments in Feb. 2020.

In June, while doing a routine audit, Chief Smith says he discovered purchases on the Hickory Creek Fire Department's accounts from Zales, travel websites and other purchases that were not authorized.

“We operate on such a small budget, to begin with. And we have to work hard to manage our finances," Chief Eric Smith said. "And for someone who had been integral in finances so long out here knew how hard to have the money we had to do what we do. Like I said, shocked doesn’t even touch the feeling that all the firefighters have had when we discovered this.”

The Benton County Sheriff's Office started an investigation and asked to meet up with Trollinger. When he didn't show up, it was discovered that Trollinger had died in a car crash.

Trollinger was the only person who had access to the three fire department bank accounts. Since his death, the investigation into embezzlement has been closed.

“We’ve taken steps to make sure it doesn’t happen again. We’ve gotten more layers of security on our financial transactions," Chief Eric Smith said. "We’ve gone to two signatures on every check, we have multiple people on the bank accounts now so that lots of people can look at that.”

The exact amount of money stolen from the three department's bank accounts is still something they are working to figure out, but Chief Smith believes it was more than $50k.

Trollinger had a 25-year career in fire service.