Elvis impersonator serenades local hospice patient

A local hospice patient's wish to meet the "King of Rock and Roll" was honored by a non-profit organization.

Circle of Life patient, Linda Patrick always admired Elvis Presley, and her biggest regret was not attending one of his concerts in the 1950s.

Her wish came true, when Circle of Life asked local Elvis impersonator Dusty Duling, Delvis to meet Linda in a surprise visit, in which he serenaded her with three of Elvis' love songs.

Circle of Life is a non-profit organization providing compassionate end-of-life care to residents in Washington, Benton, Carroll, and Madison counties.

"When a loved one is battling an illness or disease, families and patients often focus solely on treatment, leaving behind dreams and aspirations their loved one once had," said Nancy Desler, marketing and communications manager for Circle of Life.

Circle of life is the largest nonprofit hospice provider in Northwest Arkansas and is committed to providing bereavement support to the community at no charge.

The organization operates two Grief Centers housed in their inpatient hospice homes.