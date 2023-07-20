How you can participate in an 'out-of-this-world' wedding in Arkansas

Elope at the Eclipse is a free event in Russellville for couples that are excited to blast off into their new lives together.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — A total solar eclipse will be happening next year on April 8, 2024. It will be visible in many parts of the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Since it lies directly in the middle of the eclipse's path of totality, Russellville, Arkansas has been listed by Astronomy Magazine as one of the top 10 locations in the country to see the rare celestial display.

There will be a Total Eclipse of the Heart Festival in Russellville that is offering a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for couples who happen to be in love "to the moon and back."

In order to participate all couples will need a wedding license and something out of this world to wear.

Flowers, decorations, a wedding cake, and a bottle of sparkling juice will be provided at no cost to the bride and groom. The Liverpool Legends, the world’s most popular Beatles tribute band, will also be performing a song for the couple’s first dance.

The ceremony will end just minutes before totality takes place and there is over four minutes of complete darkness with only a thin circle of light around the moon that will resemble a huge wedding ring in the sky!

Asides from offering the free wedding ceremony, the festival will give each couple registered several gift cards and discounts from area businesses which include jewelry, furniture, travel, restaurant meals, and a hot air balloon ride.