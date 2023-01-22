Elkins man dies after dump truck rollover incident in Centerton

CENTERTON, Ark. — A man from Elkins is dead after a dump truck rollover incident that took place in Centerton on Saturday, Jan. 21.



Henry Jim Netzel, 70, was driving on west Hwy 72 in a Mack CTP dump truck at high speed according to police.



Police say Netzel lost control as he tried to negotiate an S curve as he approached Versailles Blvd.



The dump truck flipped over onto the driver's side, pinning Netzel underneath.



According to the report, no one else was injured in the crash.