Elkfest to benefit "Shop with a Cop" program

ELKINS, Ark. — The City of Elkins is hoping to create a new tradition with their first-ever ElkFest which was held yesterday (Aug. 7).
Elkfest features a car show, dance, and hunting dog demonstrations, plus a vendor fair and silent auction.
It's presented by the City, the police department, and the Elkins community network.
Police Chief Bryan Watts says it's all about the kids.
"We're doing it for the children. We don't like to tell anybody no. We don't like to turn kids away and honestly, if we have to spend a little bit more money than we actually do, we kind of do."
Proceeds from Elkfest benefit the Elkins Police Department's Shop with a Cop program.