Electric worker injured after vehicle hits a line in Alma

ALMA, Ark. — A lineman working for Arkansas Valley Electric was injured after a passing vehicle struck a line and caused the worker to fall and break his arm.

The accident happened early Friday (May 1) morning when a subcontractor fell and broke his arm.

He and the crew were out repairing a line alongside Interstate 40 in Alma when a vehicle passed and struck the line.

Arkansas Valley Electric released the following statement:

"The result of that incident caused an employee of the contractor to sustain minor injuries that were treated at a local facility.

There were no injuries that were caused by electrical shock."

People living nearby say a neighbor transported the lineman to an ambulance where he was then taken to the hospital.

Arkansas State Police say there is no investigation into the matter.