Electric vehicle event to take place in NWA

ROGERS, Ark. — Drive Electric NWA in Rogers is expected to raise awareness of electric vehicles and allow attendees to ask about issues, such as charging infrastructure or range anxiety.

Springdale-based nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council will host the free, drop-in event from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 in a parking lot adjacent to JCPenney at Pinnacle Hills Promenade. The event has more than a dozen sponsors. Rain date is Oct. 1.

Rob Smith, policy director for Northwest Arkansas Council, said the idea for the event came about after discussions on how to educate people about electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. He hopes attendees will leave with greater knowledge and comfort of electric vehicles.

