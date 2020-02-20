Decatur voters to consider one percent tax on liquor sales

The people of Decatur will decide if they want to pay a one percent tax on liquor sales.

DECATUR, Ark. — Voters all across Northwest Arkansas are being asked to consider sales tax increases on Super Tuesday.

In Decatur, voters will have to decide if they want to pay a one percent tax on liquor sales.

TNT Liquor is one of three businesses in Decatur that sells alcohol. The owner says he’s not opposed to a one percent sales tax on liquor but he’d also like to see another change.

“If they’re going to do the liquor tax then they need to let us sell beer on Sunday. The town’s already in financial ruin so why not let us sell on Sunday," Tim Witcher, owner of TNT Liquor said.

Mayor Bob Tharp says Sunday alcohol sales was something considered by the city council.

“That was an ordinance that was drafted and presented to the council at the same time and they voted that one down," Tharp said.

The mayor says during budget preparations they realized a shortfall in the cities revenue.

“So, we discovered we weren’t charging any sales tax on alcoholic beverages so, that’s when the council said we’ll how can we do that? It takes a vote of the people to ratify and that’s all we’re asking," Tharp said.

The mayor doesn’t know how much money the tax will generate but he says it will all go toward the general fund.

Liquor store owners say they don’t believe business will suffer but they haven’t heard anything from city leaders.

“I don’t really think it’ll hurt it that much, the tax, but the mayor needs to be doing his job and he’s not," Witcher said.

Tharp says he’s happy to talk to the business owners but ultimately the decision lies with the people.

"If the tax isn’t passed by the voters of the City of Decatur then we will continue doing business and we’ll be frugal and we’ll be selective in what we spend our tax dollars for but this would definitely be an improvement and help to the City of Decatur," Tharp said.

The primary is on March 3.

If the tax is approved by voters, it will go into effect once the city makes the results official.