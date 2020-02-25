Ed Walker's inducted into Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame was started by Arkansas Heritage in 2016 to recognize iconic restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the Natural State.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Ed Walker's Drive-In & Restaurant in Fort Smith has been selected to enter the 2020 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, making it one of the most iconic restaurants in the state.

The Department of Arkansas heritage announced the winners for the 2020 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Monday (Feb. 24).

The winners are:

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

Cattleman's Steak House of Texarkana (Miller County)

Ed Walker's Drive-In & Restaurant of Fort Smith (Sebastian County)

Murry's Restaurant of Hazen (Prairie County)

"We are thrilled with the statewide representation in this program, seen both in the nominees and winners," Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism told our content partner Talk Business & Politics.

The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame was started by Arkansas Heritage in 2016 to recognize iconic restaurants, proprietors and food-themed events across the Natural State.

"Arkansas food is an important part of our shared culture and we are honored to be telling its story," Hurst said.

Other winners included:

Proprietor of the Year

Scott McGehee of Little Rock (Pulaski County)

Food-Themed Events

International Greek Food Festival (Pulaski County)

Gone But Not Forgotten

Shadden’s BBQ of Marvell (Phillips County)

People’s Choice

The Ohio Club of Hot Springs (Garland County)