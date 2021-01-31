Economist: Liquor store sales up 28% during pandemic; bars down 33%

Economist Mervin Jebaraj says sales tax collections during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a spike in liquor store sales, while bar revenue plummeted.

Analyzing state and local data, Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business & Economic Research at the UA Walton College of Business, says the shift in points of sale suggests consumption did not drop much.

“Between March and November – we only have data up until November so far — bars saw about 33% less in sales tax collections. Whereas liquor stores during that same time period saw 28% more in sales tax collections,” he said.

“It’s not necessarily that it’s a consumer preference that is independent of the pandemic where people are drinking or buying at liquor stores and drinking at home versus bars. It’s really about consumer safety. Consumers are less willing to be in bars without a mask on,” Jebaraj noted. “Whereas they’re more comfortable going into a liquor store with a mask on… or getting it through the drive-through.”

