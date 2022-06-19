Ebony Mitchell crowned as Miss Arkansas 2022

Miss Dogwood Ebony Mitchell took home the Miss Arkansas crown Saturday for the 84th pageant.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ebony Mitchell is celebrating this weekend after winning the title of Miss Arkansas 2022.

The 84th Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant took place Saturday night at the Robinson Center in front of nearly 2,000 people.

She won a $30,000 scholarship and more than $75,000 in awards, wardrobe, transportation, and gifts.

Mitchell will represent the state at the Miss America event in Connecticut and will also travel Arkansas supporting the Miss Arkansas and Miss America pageant system and her personal platform of "A Responsible Digital You."

Mitchell, the 25-year-old daughter of Hulene Ongola of Harrison, graduated from John Brown University in 2022 where she received a Master's of Health Administration. She received a Bachelor's of Business Administration from UCA in 2019.

She has previously competed in the Miss Arkansas competition as Miss Metro, Miss UCA, Miss Central Arkansas, and Miss North Central Arkansas.

More than $205,000 in scholarships were awarded to different contestants during the week of events.