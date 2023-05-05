Change of command ceremony set for Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith

On Sunday, June 11, Colonel Dillon R. Patterson will assume command of the 188th Wing from Colonel Jeremiah S. Gentry.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 188th Wing, Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith will soon have a new leader as Col. Dillon R. Patterson will assume command of the base on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Col. Patterson will take over from Col. Jeremiah Gentry, who is retiring after more than 20 years of military service.

The formal change of command ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to a media advisory.

The Ebbing Air National Guard Base is set to be the site of a military sales pilot training program that will bring F-35 fighter planes and a Republic of Singapore F-16 squadron to the installation.

