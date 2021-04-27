'Eat My Catfish' restaurant coming to Siloam Springs; 6th in Arkansas

Eat My Catfish says it's committed to serving high-quality, fresh, never frozen catfish and seafood, for the people of Arkansas to enjoy.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Arkansas — 'Eat My Catfish,' a restaurant that says it is committed to serving high-quality, fresh, never frozen catfish and seafood, for the people of Arkansas to enjoy, will open its sixth location in the state and second in Northwest Arkansas.

The newest location will be located at 200 N. Progress Ave in Siloam Springs.

Currently, Eat My Catfish operates locations in Benton, Conway, Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Fayetteville.

The Siloam Springs restaurant is expected to open to the public in July. Eat My Catfish will set up pop-up events featuring their original food truck within Siloam Springs on May 18th and June 8th, ahead of the official store opening in the summer.

The expansion in Siloam Springs is part of the restaurant’s overall goal to serve the Arkansas community as the new store opening aims to contribute at least 40 jobs to the local economy.

“We are honored to open our doors in Siloam Springs. We look forward to becoming an active part of the community and serving the people who love and support our business,” said Travis Hester, President of Eat My Catfish. “Siloam Springs is a great family community and that’s where we want to be, with family.”