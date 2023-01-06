One person was in the plane when it crashed in a wooded area of east Fayetteville Friday evening. Their condition is not known at this time.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash in rural Fayetteville Friday evening.

According to officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department, crews were called to an area in the rural east side of town for an "aircraft emergency" on Jan. 6. Officials say a property owner called for help just before 6 p.m. after discovering the crash hundreds of yards from their home.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Fayetteville Fire Department, Round Mountain Fire Department, Washington County Urban Search & Rescue and Central EMS are all on the scene.

Round Mountain Fire Chief Shane Wood tells 5NEWS there was one person on board the plane at the time of the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Wood believes the plane took off earlier from Drake Field went to Stuttgart Municipal Airport and was headed back to Drake Field when it crashed in a wooded area southeast of Drake Field.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says there is a chemical hazard at the crash site due to fuel leaks.

Officials say the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) is coming from Chicago and Little Rock to investigate the crash.