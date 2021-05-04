x
Early voting in Benton County begins April 6

Benton County residents can vote on several issues including many improvement bonds for city facilities.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Early voting in Benton County begins Tuesday (April 6) and there are several issues on the ballot. 

Voters will be asked to decide on an ordinance that would amend ordinance No. 2003-108, which would extend the 1% sales and use tax within the City of Bentonville used to finance capital improvements for municipal purposes and/or to pay and secure the repayment of capital improvement bonds approved by voters. 

The ordinance was adopted in June of 2003 and was originally levied to expire on Oct. 1, 2013. In 2007 voters chose to extend the tax until Dec. 31, 2032. 

Now the city council has determined that it would be in the best interest of the city to extend the levy of the tax until Dec. 31, 2046. 

Benton County residents will also be asked to vote on several bonds including street improvement, park and recreational improvement, radio communication improvement, police and fire department improvements. drainage and library improvements.

Click here for more information on each of the bonds. 

Early voting sites can be found here

