Fort Smith, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Fire Department responded to a large fire around 1:30 a.m. Saturday (July 11) morning.

According to the department, the fire happened at a business in the 4600 block of Rogers Avenue. The building was under construction at the time, and no one was present when the fire started.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. A full damage report has not yet been released.