Eagle Crest Golf Course in Alma gets new owners, plans for reopening next spring

Eagle Crest Golf Course in Alma has new owners and could be back open as early as spring 2021.

ALMA, Ark. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from 2019 when it was announced that Eagle Crest Golf Course would be closing.

5NEWS first reported that Eagle Crest was closing in November of 2019. The course is part of the Natural State Golf Trail as well as a qualifying site for the Fort Smith Classic of the Nationwide Tour. In 2008 Eagle Crest received a 4-star rating from Golf Digest "Best Places to Play."

A group of local investors, as well as some from Texas, got together and bought the property that was closed last November.

According to Julie Turner, a spokesperson for the investors, the group plans on completely revamping the clubhouse and equipment, as well as make extensive improvements to the course.

Turner says that the Eagle Crest Golf Course should be open for play by the end of March 2021.

Details surrounding the purchase are unclear at this time.