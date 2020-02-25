Dyer Families Lose Everything In Apartment Fire

A fire Sunday morning forced eight Dyer families out of their home, and most lost everything inside.

DYER, Ark — Eight families are now without a place to call home after an apartment complex caught fire Sunday(Feb. 23) morning.

“My neighbor Cody came banging on the door and woke me up and whenever I woke up I smelled smoke and there was smoke coming out of my plug sockets,” Charles Russell Jr. said.

Charles Russell Jr., his wife Rebekah and their five-year-old daughter are one of the eight families who no longer have a place to live. Russell says luckily, his wife and daughter weren’t home Sunday morning when the fire started. He says after trying to help the other neighbor, he went back in to save their pets a few things.

“All I could do then was stand back and watch all of our hard work, burns, and it was hard but burn, but I’m glad that they weren’t there,” he said.

The Dyer Fire Department was called out to this nine-unit complex on harmony lane after 8:00 Sunday morning. Dyer Assistant Fire Chief Chris Green said when they got on scene fire had already engulfed the building and the think it will be a total loss.

“It was a pretty tremendous fire being we are a small department what we got. It was pretty big for us, so we ended up having to page out mutual assistance from district one, district three, district two, and district seven,” Green said.

Veronica Robins is the administrative assistant for the City of Dyer. She was on the scene making sure all the families

“I was grateful they came to aid them in such a fast response time. You know it was just immediate. I think that eased a lot of their pain to know that our community wasn’t going to leave them standing alone,” Robins said.