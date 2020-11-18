High-speed chase on I-49 involving dually truck comes to an end south of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel

The pursuit ended south of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel near Mountainburg, where police put out a spike strip to stop the driver in a white dually truck.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. — A driver in a white dually truck sent local police on a high-speed chase along I-49 Wednesday morning.

The chase began south of Fayetteville when an Arkansas State Police trooper attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic violation.

The truck sped off on I-49, reaching speeds of over 100 mph, authorities involved in the chase told 5NEWS.

The pursuit ended south of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel near Mountainburg, where police put out a spike strip.

The driver was taken into custody. 5NEWS is still working to identify the suspect. Pictures from the scene show a female being arrested.

