x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Drug take-back events happening in Northwest Arkansas this weekend

You can drop off any prescription or over-the-counter drugs as well as vape pens.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Harps is partnering with the Project Right Choice, Northwest Arkansas Tobacco and Drug Free Coalition along with local law enforcement agencies to hold prescription drug take-back events this weekend.

The no-questions-asked events allow residents to drive up and drop off unused prescription medications.

You can drop off any prescription or over-the-counter drugs as well as vape pens.

The goal of the event is to get residents to clean out their medicine cabinets to prevent unused or unwanted drugs from getting into the hands of children or in the local water supply.

You can drop off your unused drugs at the following Harps locations on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

  • Fayetteville - 1274 N. Colorado Dr.
  • Springdale - Gutensohn and Hwy. 412
  • Prairie Grove - 319 E. Buchanan St.
  • Huntsville - 115 Lee St.

Click here for other drug take-back event locations and times. 

RELATED: Litter cleanup events happening April 19-22 in Fayetteville in celebration of Earth Day

RELATED: Arkansas Game and Fish Commission want wildlife appearing orphaned to be left alone