What's the buzz around bridges?

New legislation could provide millions in federal grants for training and the purchase of drones for infrastructure inspections.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — When driving your car over bridges, how often do you think about the last time the bridge was inspected? What if that inspection missed something?

In May 2021, inspections of the Hernando de Soto bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee missed something. A fracture shut down the section of I-40 for months as repairs were made.

Now ask yourself, how would the use of a drone help inspectors? Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) say, significantly.

ARDOT teams were using drones to aid in inspections prior to the bridge closure last May, but Dave Parker with ARDOT says the failed inspection highlighted a need for change.

"Following the I-40 bridge incident, we did step up our drone inspection program quite a bit," said Parker. "We saw the value of it. We saw it was a smart investment at a relatively low cost, and it has helped us tremendously."

Since then, ARDOT has increased its drone inspection program to include 18 drones used state-wide, becoming one of the leading DOTs in the nation for drone usage according to Parker.

Using drone technology has not only helped save ARDOT money, but drones are saving time.

"The time to do the inspection will be better utilized," says Parker. "We just will get more information, we'll get more confirmed information, we'll get more detailed information because those drones can take us places that we physically can't get."

The increased use of drones for infrastructure inspection and maintenance has caught the attention of lawmakers.

Arkansas senator John Boozman (R) recently helped introduce the Drone Infrastructure Inspection Grant (DIIG) Act with Democrat senators Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

If passed, the bill would give $100 million in grants for worker training and education, and another $100 million in grants for drones to conduct infrastructure inspection, construction and maintenance.

In a statement, Senator Boozman says, "Using advanced technology for infrastructure safety inspections will improve and strengthen our bridges and railways. In Arkansas, we've invested in modernizing our capabilities, including utilizing drones and other emerging technologies. The DIIG Act continues to build on this momentum while also helping develop the workforce to operate these cutting-edge tools."

Parker with ARDOT believes continuing to use and increase the use of drones is a step toward a safer future of inspections for everyone.

The use of drones is not expected to replace jobs. Instead, these once futuristic gizmos are now becoming items of necessity.

"We still have to be able to inspect those bridges in the very best way, with our eyes, with our touching, with our experience - everything we know," said Parker. "But to have that drone with us in that toolbelt is really the best thing of all."

So if you happen to see drones around bridges, look for an ARDOT team manning the controls as they inspect and help ensure our safety on the roads.

