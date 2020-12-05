Driver ticketed after hitting, injuring child in Fayetteville Harps parking lot

The driver was cited for Careless Driving after the accident.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A driver was ticketed for Careless Driving after police say he hit a toddler and the boy's father in front of Harp's in Fayetteville a little over a week ago.

Just before 5 p.m. on April 30th a child and his father were walking out of Harps on Garland Avenue when police say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee hit the two head-on, sending the boy to Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver told them he did not see the two as they were crossing.

Several people saw the incident happen and say they tried to wave down the driver to stop.

“He wasn’t even going very fast, about 3 miles per hour but he was looking, and I’m yelling at him to stop because he’s not stopping," one witness said. "Almost as soon as I turned around I saw the kid right under the back tire."

Those who witnessed it called it horrific.

“It was the most horrible thing to see ever,”

Fayetteville Police conducted a field sobriety test on the driver and he passed. However, the driver declined a voluntary blood test.

“My parents said I need to talk to a lawyer before I submit to that,” the driver can be heard telling police on body camera footage.

Drivers are not required to submit to a blood test when they show no impairment during the field test.