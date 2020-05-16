Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on high-speed chase in NWA

The driver of the stolen vehicle began driving into oncoming traffic, so police had to end the pursuit as a safety concern.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Police were involved in a high-speed chase through Springdale and Fayetteville with a driver of a stolen vehicle.

Springdale's online dispatch log shows a pursuit originating at 4901 S Thompson Friday (May 15).

A 5NEWS employee witnessed a white sedan heading south on College Avenue. It then hopped up onto the median at the Joyce intersection, nearly clipping several cars, and headed east on Joyce with a police car behind it around 6:40 p.m.

Fayetteville Police say none of their officers were involved in the chase.

Sgt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale Police says they attempted to stop the stolen vehicle but the driver began to drive into oncoming traffic, so they stopped the pursuit due to safety concerns.

The vehicle was stolen out of Rogers, according to Taylor.