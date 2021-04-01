Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic scheduled Jan. 6-8 on University of Arkansas campus

Drive-up testing for COVID-19 will be offered Jan. 6-8 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot across from Baum-Walker Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) will host a testing clinic on the University of Arkansas (UA) campus this week.

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Arkansas, increased testing remains critically important this spring semester, so ADH is offering COVID-19 testing for the UA campus community prior to the start of classes.

Drive-up testing for COVID-19 will be offered Jan. 6-8 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot across from Baum-Walker Stadium at the corner of South Razorback Rd. and West 15th St.

Students, faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to get tested.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for testing, however, students, faculty and staff should bring their insurance card and university ID.

Mask requirements will be in effect except for the few seconds needed to conduct each test, and results will be returned within 24-48 hours.

Individuals tested at this on-campus clinic do not need to self-report positive results to the university, however as a reminder, those tested off-campus who receive a positive result are required to fill out the self-report form and self-isolate.

For those who are unable to attend the testing clinic, Pat Walker Health Center continues to offer on-campus COVID-19 testing for university students and employees five days a week, but an appointment is required.