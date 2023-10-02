Drive Electric NWA event held in Rogers this weekend

The Drive Electric NWA car show took place Saturday, Sept. 30 to educate citizens about the newest developments in electric vehicles.

ROGERS, Ark. — Drive Electric NWA took place on Saturday, Sept. 30 at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers.

The event was to educate citizens on electric vehicles (EVs). NWA Policy Director Rob Smith said it's a much-needed event to help educate citizens about the vehicles.

"People should know about electric vehicles and bikes because it's a growing part of what's happening in Northwest Arkansas. We already have a few thousand of those vehicles in Benton and Washington counties and this is just gonna explode in terms of how many of these vehicles will be in our region in the next several years. It's just there, every manufacturer is now producing electric vehicles and they're making more and more promises to produce even more in the future," said Smith.

But why are so many car brands starting to look toward electric? For one reason, RCDI Energy Representative, Zach Parker said it's better for the environment.

"It's no secret that obviously we're going through some environmental difficulties these days, you know, the climate change, and that's only going to continue to get worse. So there's this real push for clean and sustainable energy and electric vehicles are a great way to you know, kind of embrace that across the country," said Parker.

There are a lot more benefits outside of just environmental. It's also convenient.

"First off, they're fun to ride. I don't know if you've ever driven one but they're a lot of fun. Obviously, there's less maintenance than there is with traditional vehicles no oil changes, things of that nature. And I honestly I think that there's a real buy-in from the drivers themselves to also you know, embrace sustainability and you know, an opportunity to commit to clean energy," said Parker.

But it's not just cars. It's golf carts, scooters and even bikes that are starting to go electric. A Northwest Arkansas citizen says she liked the way electric bikes ride.

"It's definitely different from a regular bike. I mean, if you can see the bike, it looks heavy. It looks cumbersome, like hard to pedal. But that assists on the electric motor. It is really wild, kind of the same thing as driving like a Tesla or something. It's a whole new world. You know, everything feels different," said Parker.

