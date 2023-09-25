Drift NWA held at Drake Field in Fayetteville

Drivers of all levels of experience and those trying it out for the first time buckled up, sped off and drifted until their hearts had met the need for speed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Drifters piled in at Drake Field on Sunday, Sept. 24 for Drift NWA.

If you're not familiar with drifting, it's when racers in cars slide or drift on a dedicated course with marked zones as they try to get the closest without running into each other or the markers.

Drivers of all levels of experience and those trying it out for the first time buckled up, sped off and drifted until their hearts had met the need for speed.

Managing partner at Drift NWA, Jeff Groff explains how the event has been growing.

"When we started out, I don't know, I think we had right around 20 to 25 cars that signed up. That's beginner and advanced. And every event since then has grown where we've been averaging about 20 to 25 drivers which is the big track. And then, we have a special smaller track that is just for beginners to come and learn.

Today was Drift NWA's fifth event.

The next drifting event which is called the Fall Brawl will take place Oct. 28 and 29 at Drake Field.

