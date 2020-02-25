Drew Brees-owned sports bar will open Rogers location March 9

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is targeting March 9 to open its Northwest Arkansas location in Rogers.

The Baton Rouge, La.-based company, owned in part by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open its doors at 11 a.m. at 4050 S. JB Hunt Drive.

Walk-On’s founders Brandon Landry and Jack Warner were both “walk-on’s” for the basketball team at Louisiana State University. They introduced their Walk-On’s restaurant concept in 2003. In May 2015, the company’s most famous investor, Drew Brees, and his wife, Brittany, became co-owners of parent company Walk-On’s Enterprises, according to the company’s website.

Warner is no longer associated with the business.