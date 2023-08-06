x
D.R. Horton Continues to Expand in NWA

The Texas construction company has been acquiring more real estate.

ARKANSAS, USA — D.R. Horton Inc. of Arlington, Texas, continues to expand its footprint in the northwest Arkansas real estate market. 

D.R. Horton, the nation’s largest homebuilder since 2002, paid $1.4 million for 16 lots in the Hylton Place subdivision in Springdale. The subdivision is in Phase 2 of construction.

Sales prices for homes in the east Springdale subdivision start at about $300,000 and go up to $400,000.

To read more on D.R. Horton, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here. 

