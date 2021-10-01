Doyle Williams, former UA Walton College dean, has died

“Doyle Williams had an everlasting influence on Walton College, the University of Arkansas and the state,” Matt Waller, dean of the Walton College, said in a statement. “Because of his leadership, Walton College received a transformational grant, which propelled our college into one of the top business schools in the nation. He helped set the foundation for even larger grants for the university. These gifts have benefitted an untold number of students, faculty and staff. He was an amazing leader and mentor. He will be missed.”