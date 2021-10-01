Doyle Williams, former UA Walton College dean, has died

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas announced Tuesday (Oct. 12) the death of Doyle Williams, former dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business. He was 81.
Williams was Walton College dean from 1993 through 2005.
“Doyle Williams had an everlasting influence on Walton College, the University of Arkansas and the state,” Matt Waller, dean of the Walton College, said in a statement. “Because of his leadership, Walton College received a transformational grant, which propelled our college into one of the top business schools in the nation. He helped set the foundation for even larger grants for the university. These gifts have benefitted an untold number of students, faculty and staff. He was an amazing leader and mentor. He will be missed.”
During Williams’ tenure, Walton College received a $50 million gift in 1998 from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation which boosted the college’s national rankings, attracted faculty, established research centers and upgraded classroom technology.
Click here to continue reading from our content partners Talk Business & Politics.