Downtown Springdale to host Día de Muertos events

The Día de Muertos events will start on Oct. 31 and are free and open to the public.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Downtown Springdale will be hosting a variety of Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebration events starting October 31.

The events will be free and open to the public. They will be taking place at Shiloh Square and the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Día de Muertos is a Mexican and Mexican American religious holiday that celebrates the life of those who have passed away. It is celebrated in Mexico on November 1 and 2.

The celebrations will feature art, music, food, and dancing. A Galeria Altar Exhibition will be set up at Shiloh Square to honor loved ones who have passed away. The celebrations will be going on from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6.

“Día de Muertos is a celebration that brings the Latino and non-Latino communities together to experience the rich traditions of this holiday that is celebrated throughout Mexico and parts of Central and South America,” said Araceli Lopez, Artistic Director and Choreographer of Latin Art Organization of Arkansas.

Below is a schedule of the events that will be held:

Sunday, Oct. 31

Event: Building of the ofrenda base

Location: Shiloh Square

Time: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Event: Community offerings for the ofrenda

Location: Shiloh Square

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Event: The Catrinas Processional will go through downtown Springdale and end at Shiloh Square. Mariachi Joya Azteca and Ballet Folklorico Herencia de Mexico will open the community-wide Día de Muertos celebration with their performance.

Location: Shiloh Square

Time: 12 p.m.

Event: Traditional music & dance to be performed. Crafts and face painting for youth and food vendors will be available.

Performers:

Ballet Folklorico Grupo Libertad from Branson, MO

Ballet Folklorico Sol Azteca from Tulsa, OK

Ballet Folklorico Tonatiuh Dande Company from Tulsa, OK

Chinelos Morelenses from Springdale, AR

Location: Shiloh Square

Time: 1–7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6 – Dec. 4

Free exhibition: Dia de Muertos: A Cultural Interpretation of the Times hosted in partnership with Arts One Presents, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, and Latin Art Organization of Arkansas. The exhibition welcomes approximately 30 Latin ancestry works and allies of the Latin culture and traditions.

Location: Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

Time: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.