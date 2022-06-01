Downtown Springdale property sold for $4.96M; redevelopment on the way

According to a news release, the investors’ plans for a new downtown multi-use building include residential, retail, restaurant and office use.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — An investment group with Springdale ties has completed a $4.96 million deal to buy the First Security Bank complex and associated parking lots at 100 W. Emma Ave. in downtown Springdale with plans to redevelop the main building.

Emma Building Group is the new owner. According to a news release, the investors’ plans for a new downtown multi-use building include residential, retail, restaurant, and office use. The property that changed hands consists of the two-story, 30,000-square-foot First Security Bank building — which will be redeveloped — and 10,000-square-foot “Barrack” building fronting Turnbow Park.

Searcy-based First Security Bank was the previous owner.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

