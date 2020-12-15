Downtown Springdale Alliance provides incentive program to create murals in downtown area

The program is intended to improve the downtown area's aesthetics and engage local artists by enhancing building facades.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Downtown Springdale Alliance, through grant funding from the Walton Family Foundation, is providing an incentive program to create murals in downtown Springdale.

The program is intended to improve the downtown area's aesthetics and engage local artists by enhancing building facades.

Applications submitted with pictures of the wall proposed for a mural, a selected artist, a conceptual drawing of the desired mural, and a 1:1 match or more will be given priority for consideration.

Second consideration will be given to property owner(s) who would like to make an exterior wall available for a mural along with a 1:1 match.

Third consideration will be given to an artist submitting a concept or rendering of a mural and funding to support the work without a specific location.

“Murals have been shown to increase property values, scale up the marketability of the space and draw businesses and residents to the area,” said Jill Dabbs, Executive Director of Downtown Springdale Alliance. “We’re excited to provide this opportunity to our local artists and to connect them with our downtown Springdale property owners.”

The Downtown Springdale Alliance is accepting applications from artists as well as from downtown property owners.

Applications will be accepted starting Dec. 15 through Jan. 15. Grant recipients will be notified by Feb. 15, 2021. Artists are expected to complete their murals by April 15, 2021.