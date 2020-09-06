Downtown Rogers Frisco Festival canceled for 2020

Downtown Rogers, Inc. cites safety first in the decision.

ROGERS, Ark. — Downtown Rogers (DTR), Inc., a division of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, announced Tuesday (June 9) the cancellation of its August 2020 Frisco Festival.

DTR and Chamber officials cited the health and safety of the community and event vendors as its number one priority in making the decision.

"In the spirit of doing the right thing and with an abundance of caution around public health concerns for spread of the coronavirus, we have canceled this year's event," said Shey Bland, Executive Director of DTR.

"We are exploring a variety of innovative and alternative fall programming ideas for downtown following state and local guidelines to ensure the safety of our community," she added.

The Frisco Festival has been delighting people from all over for more than three decades and is named in honor of Rogers' rich railroad heritage.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines for community mitigation strategies to limit the spread of the coronavirus which include recommendations for social distancing, a conscious effort to reduce close contact between people and the community spread of the virus.

All divisions of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce have postponed events, meetings and other gatherings and are evaluating in real-time each planned event for 2020.