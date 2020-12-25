Downtown Rogers construction project doesn't keep shoppers away

Initially, businesses had concerns that those plans would affect the bottom line, but for the most part, are looking forward to those changes.

ROGERS, Ark. — A number of construction projects in and around downtown Rogers continue despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, businesses had concerns that those plans would affect the bottom line, but for the most part, are looking forward to those changes.

The construction wasn't keeping Christmas Eve shoppers away from downtown Rogers.

“To see stuff out there and to envision what next Christmas is going to be like it’s exciting, it’s very exciting," said Hillary Hoyt, Assistant Manager of Iron Horse Coffee Company.

Managers of Iron Horse Coffee Company say some mornings are slow, but a steady stream of customers continue to come through the door despite the construction and COVID-19.

“We were doing carry out for a while so people would come in and pull out, get their things, and go back home," Hoyt said.

Sales associates at Threads 314 agree that while development pans gave owners some initial concerns, it's COVID-19 that's had a bigger impact on business than parking obstacles caused by construction.

“We’ve upped our game when it comes to online and we actually offer delivery if they live within city limits. We’ll actually deliver to them as well," said Jennifer Geary, Sales Associate at Threads 314.

The improvements are courtesy of a bond issue passed by voters in 2018.

“Downtown Rogers is the heart and soul, the authentic historical center of Rogers, and we want to maintain that," said John McCurdy, Director of Community Development for the City of Rogers.

Other projects include improvement to streets, bridges, sidewalks and alley-ways.

The Railyard Park project is estimated to cost about $8-9 million. It's expected to be completed in February of next year.

“So much of what we’re doing is designed to make downtown Rogers a more family-friendly, shopper-friendly place that delivers an exciting experience for people," McCurdy said.

An experience that gives local businesses hope for the future.

“I think a lot of downtown areas are forgotten especially when there’s bigger businesses and malls so it’s definitely, stuff like this that is going to bring people back," Geary said.