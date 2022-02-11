Ice skating rink now open in Downtown Fort Smith

The ice rink is located at Cisterna Park in Downtown Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Downtown Ice Rink is now open to skaters in Fort Smith. The ice rink opened on Nov. 25 and will be open through Jan. 1.

The ice rink is located at Cisterna Park at 1001 Garrison Avenue.

All proceeds go to support the Community Rescue Mission (CRM), a faith-based, Christian organization. CRM instills hope and empowers homeless families. It also offers safe shelter, meals, case management, and spiritual enrichment to prepare them to get jobs and live successful, independent, productive lives.

CRM says it does not receive city, state, or federal funding. They say they are solely funded by the generosity of the community, congregations, and foundations who support its mission.

Below are the Fort Smith Ice Rink's scheduled hours of operation:

Nov. 28-Dec 18

Thurs - Fri: 4-7 p.m.

Sat: 1-8 p.m.

Sun: 2-5 p.m.

Dec. 19-25

Thursday- Fri: 1-8 p.m.

Sat: 1-4 p.m.

Sun: CLOSED

Dec. 26-Jan. 1

Thurs-Fri: 1-8

Sat: 1-8 p.m.

Sun: 2-5 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for children up to 12 years of age and $10 per adult. Each ticket is good for one hour of skating.

